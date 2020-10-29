Thelma Terry
On October 26, 2020, Thelma Terry, our mother, slipped peacefully "through the door," as she referred to it, after living for 104 years and 18 days in her home in Woodlake, CA. Thelma Louise Tyson was born October 8, 1916 in Lindsay, California to Simon and Belle Tyson. She was the fourth of six children. She attended high school in Exeter and College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California.
Thelma married Glenn Edwin Randell, a Berkeley athlete and entomology major from Exeter on October 4, 1936. They settled in Woodlake and raised five daughters. She was a skilled seamstress, a 4-H Leader, a Girl Scout leader and dental assistant to Dr. Edwin Ropes. Moreover, Thelma continued her education to become a Licensed Vocational Nurse surgical assistant at Exeter Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed showing how to place a surgical instrument firmly into the doctor's hand. Thelma also worked with her husband, Glenn at Randell Manufacturing (custom farm equipment) in Woodlake, California.
Thelma was a member of Easter Star, a member and president of the Visalia Country Club where she claimed two "holes in one" scores, and a member of the Lemon Cove Presbyterian Church. Thelma's social activities involved her weekly bridge group and helping with Visalia Senior Gleaners. She loved outdoor activities and pruning her long hedge at her home and picking up litter along the property. Thelma also made the best peach cobbler and home-made vanilla ice cream.
Her husband Glenn passed away in 1967. Thelma then met and married Charles Ross Terry in 1973. Charles is deceased.
Thelma is survived by her five daughters, Nancy Randell, Elizabeth Lundy-Krebbs (John Krebbs), Patricia Kagy (Milton Lindner), Susan Nelson, Cynthia Robinson, and nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Our mother was a strong woman who exuded a calm elegance and grace which will be remembered.
Visitation tor Thelma will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA. Graveside services will occur Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Exeter Cemetery District, 719 E. Marinette Avenue in Visalia, CA 93221
