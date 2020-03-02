|
Theresa Soares
Tulare - Theresa Soares passed away February 24, 2020 at the age of 90 years old. She was born on September 22, 1929 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Antonio and Angelina Airozo. She was the 7th of 8 children. Her father passed away when she was 3 years old. At the age of 9, Theresa and her family moved to California and lived with her Uncle Frank and Aunt Conceicao Oliveira in the Porterville area. She attended Woodville, Burton and St. Anne's Catholic schools. Theresa graduated from Porterville High School in 1947. She then went to work for Kraft, Linder's, and a laundry service in Tulare. In 1954, Theresa started dating her soul mate, Lee Soares. They wed on October 8, 1955, were married 62 years, and raised 5 daughters. Theresa was a stay-at-home mom and was all about family. She was a loving, kind, patient, and gentle soul. She was a woman of grace and few words. We learned by her example. Theresa was a faithful member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and Altar Society, St. Aloysius Parents Club, Buena Vista Parents Club, Cabrillo Club, 2nd Division (Indian Head) Auxiliary, PFSA, and Luso American Society. She enjoyed baking, gardening, traveling, outings with her daughters and grandchildren, and family gatherings. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Monica Deal, her husband Lee, and all of her brothers and sisters, Mary Damm, Anna Pires, Joe Airozo, Tony Airozo, Dan Airozo, Abel Airozo, and Clivia Cardoza. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Jones (Darren), Claudia Humphrey (Tom), Julianne Martin (Gabe), and Teri Soares, son-in-law Ron Deal, grandchildren Joshua Deal (Hannah), Evelyn Kucera (Joe), Curtis Humphrey (Suzannah), Jordan Tripp (Jacob), Cole Martin, Blake Martin, Hannah Jones, great grandchildren Braden, Bayleigh, and Lola Mae Deal, and Quinn and Jude Humphrey.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 4-8 p.m. with Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North "H" Street, Tulare.
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare, with burial at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020