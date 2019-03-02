|
|
Thomas Allen Tootle
Paso Robles - Thomas Allen Tootle was 100 years old when he peacefully passed away in Paso Robles, CA on February 5, 2019 at Annette Lodge. Special thanks to Central Coast Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care during his short illness.
Allen's private burial at the Visalia Cemetery took place on February 11, 2019 under the direction of Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel. Special thanks to his grand-nephew, Stephen Tootle, for sharing a humorous history of the Tootle Boys, along with the beautiful readings by his two grand-daughters-in-law, Sarah and Brey-Lynn Stafford, and three of his great-grandchildren, Camden, Clark, and Avery Rose Stafford.
Allen was born in October, 1918 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Thomas Edgar Tootle & Hattie Mae Lane. He was the fourth of five sons. His brothers were Milton, Floyd, Otis, and Orin (Bill). Their parents were farmers and the family moved to Visalia after Floyd moved arrived, calling for all of them to move west. They arrived right before the Great Depression and called Visalia "The Promised Land".
Allen met Beatrice Black (daughter of John and Hassie) in Visalia and married her in August, 1941 in Las Vegas. In 1952, they adopted their daughter, Diane, bringing her home to Visalia when she was two days old.
Drafted in June 1941, Allen served as an Army Sergeant during WWII. He was discharged in December, 1945. He was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement against the Japanese on Leyte and Mindanao in the Philippines while serving with the 24th Infantry Division. As a Truck Master, he maintained the vital flow of supplies to the front lines. No lives were lost under his command. While on a ship heading for Japan, the war ended. He returned home, realizing he had contracted malaria.
From 1947-1949, he worked at a furniture store in Visalia. In 1949, he went to work for Southern CA Edison and worked there until he retired in 1980. His grandson, Torin, always teased him, asking him if he had ever really worked, as Torin was born in 1979 and never saw his grandpa go to a job.
Allen and Bea were married just shy of 58 years when she passed in August, 1999. They enjoyed many years of camping, square dancing, travel cruises, and playing pinochle with their close friends and family.
In November 2002, Allen married Donna White, a longtime family friend. Her family became a beloved extended family to him. They enjoyed many years of socializing with friends and family, potlucks at their community clubhouse, and especially playing cards.
Allen was a member of the Visalia Elks Club until 2012, where he made friends and attended many dinners and dances held there throughout the years with both Bea and Donna.
One of his most avid hobbies was golfing. He continued playing into his 96th year. He enjoyed the tri-weekly outings with his golf group in Exeter. His golf motto was, "Play golf for fun, and don't compete".
In July 2015, he moved to Paso Robles to be cared for by his daughter, Diane, and son-in-law, Stephen Smith, who cared for him in their home for two and half years. He spent his last year of life at Ada's Lodge and Annette Lodge in Paso Robles, where he enjoyed socializing with the residents and was lovingly cared for by their exceptionally attentive staff. He enjoyed meeting and talking with people. A favorite quote of his was, "There are no strangers; only friends you haven't met yet".
His life mantra was, "There will always be bad things that happen to you in life; deal with them, put them behind you and forget them, and focus on the good".
Left behind are Donna White Tootle; daughter Diane Smith (Stephen); two grandsons, Ryan Stafford (Sarah), Torin Stafford (Brey-Lynn) and one step-grandson, Tobias Smith (Benicia); three great-grandsons, Camden, Carter, and Clark Stafford, and one step-great-grandson, Maverick Smith; and two great-granddaughters, Avery and Addison Stafford. Special to his heart from his extended family were those who kept in touch with him and visited him when he lived in Paso Robles; Kim White Guinn (Russell Ballinger), Nanci White, Kylene Guinn Crosswy (Tommy) and Karissa Guinn Lopez (Pablo).
We may honor Allen by teasing each other, making bad jokes, and always making sure to do it with deep kindness and love. He lived his life the way he played golf; it's more fun if you don't keep score and, at the end of the day, all that matters is how hard we laughed when we were together.
He selected Valley Oaks SPCA as the charitable organization of his choice, in honor of his deep and abiding love of animals. Thank you for your donations.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 2, 2019