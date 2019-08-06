|
|
Thomas Anthony Warren passed away on July 30th at the age of 58. He recently had been dealing with several ailments, yet his death was very unexpected. He was the son of Donald L. Warren and Betty J. Warren. Tom graduated from Tulare Union High School and then went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Fresno State University. He recently retired from his career at Frito Lay as a route salesman. Tom had a passion for music, playing in band both in high school and college. He enjoyed sparring with friends and family about his beloved Los Angeles Lakers and Rams. He liked finding new technology and sharing his discoveries with friends and family. He is survived by his brothers Don Warren, Dennis Warren, Dana Warren, and sister Teresa Warren Spang.. He was proud to be an uncle to Stacy Warren Page, Derek Warren, Justin and Matthew Warren, Brooke del Giornio, Brittany Stoehr, and Sean, Alex and Danielle Spang and many grand nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his kind and generous heart. Services will be held on Friday, August 9th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Visalla. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Valley Oak SPCA or .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 6, 2019