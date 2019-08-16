Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
608 N. Church Street
Visalia, CA
1949 - 2019
Thomas E. Rivas Obituary
Thomas E. Rivas

Ivanhoe - Thomas E. Rivas, age of 70, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. He was born March 1, 1949. He was a farm labor worker for more than 40 years. He enjoyed gardening, woodshop and watching Nas Car racing. Also, he enjoyed barbecuing for his family, and everyone loved his BBQ ribs. Thomas is survived by his loving wife Teresa, married for 44 years. He had six children, two from a previous marriage; Connie and Thomas Jr and Gracy, Robert, Lisa and Tony. He is also survived by his 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Thomas was full of humor, always joking around, he loved the "Oldies But Goodies", and classic cars. Thomas fought cancer for 8 years supported by his family. He was a true fighter, our hero, Dad, Grandpa and we will always love you RIP. Fly with the angels. Love always, your wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia at 4PM with a rosary prayed at 6PM. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on August 19, 2019 at 10AM. Burial at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 16, 2019
