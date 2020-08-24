1/1
Thomas Franklin Close
Thomas Franklin Close

Salinas - 1942-2020

Thomas Franklin Close of Salinas, CA passed away at his home with his family by his side on Monday, August 3, 2020. Tom gallantly fought the blood cancer disease Multiple Myeloma.

Tom attended Visalia elementary schools, middle schools and Mt. Whitney High School. In 1960 he graduated from Tulare Union High School in Tulare, CA.

In 1967, Tom moved his family to the Salinas Valley and began a trade in carpentry. In 1976 Tom started Close Construction, a company he solely owned and maintained until a few weeks before his passing. He had amazing skills as a carpenter, building contractor, and master craftsman. Tom was well known as a professional and perfectionist in both work and life.

Tom enjoyed working in his shop, building cabinets, refinishing furniture and gardening. His passion was collecting and restoring vintage cars. He was well known for hosting his family and friends, making him most famous for his skirt steak and country ribs. Tom also had a passion for everything 50's, including his colossal collection of memorabilia.

Tom is survived by his High School Sweetheart, Katherine "Pat" Tristao Close. They were married 59 years.

Tom is also survived by his daughters, Cathie Close Olivas (Whitney), Claudia Close Getz (Greg), his sister Debbie Sooter Devita (Phil) and grandchildren: Rachel, Chloe, Kyle and McKenzie and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Facebook page has been created for family and friends to share photos and stories about Tom. Tom Close Memorial Facebook pages address is : @tomclosememorial




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
