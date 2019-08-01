Services
Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel - LEMOORE
420 WEST -D- STREET
Lemoore, CA 93245
(559) 924-5611
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Taylor Family Cemetery
20400 W. Glendale Ave.
Lemoore, CA
Thomas Gene Eddings Obituary
Thomas Gene Eddings

Lemoore - Thomas Gene Eddings entered into his eternal resting place on July 28, 2019. Tommy was a well-respected cowboy throughout the state. He made everyone laugh and left them with a smile. He tipped his hat to all the pretty ladies (everyone was pretty to him).

Tommy graduated from Lemoore High School in 1963. He was a long time Rodeo participant. He won Bronc Riding at Cow Palace in 1964 and State Saddle Champ in 1970. He was a long time pick-up man. He worked at Cal King prior to working for Jack Stone as a Cattle Ranch Foreman since 1987. He owned and ran a 10 acre ranch for over 20 years while working for the Stones. The family would like to thank Diana Lavin for all of her help.

Tommy was preceded in death by his father Ed "Doc" Eddings. He is survived by his wife Angie Eddings, his mother Denver Eddings, his son Shawn (Kirk Carter) Eddings, his ex-wife Rainy Waters, his step-children: Torey Garcia, Amber (Norbert) Alves, grandchildren: Jordan Alves, Molly Alves as well as numerous other family members and friends dear to his heart.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 5 at 10:00 A.M. at the Taylor Family Cemetery, 20400 W. Glendale Ave. in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Go to their website www.phippsdale.com for directions and info. Friends who wish can make donations in Tommy's memory to the Island 4-H Club, 8363 21st Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 1, 2019
