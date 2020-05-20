|
Thomas James Biscotti
Visalia - Tom was born on November 2, 1938 and received his heavenly Tee time on April 26, 2020.
Sports consumed a major part of his life in many ways. He was an All-Star hurler for San Diego State Aztecs in 1960 and soon after, in 1962, Tom signed a pitching contract with the L.A. Angels.
Tom was a devoted educator and mentor enriching so many lives for 50 plus years, starting as a champion basketball coach, teacher and V.P. at Eureka H.S. in Eureka, Nevada. Then the Athletic Director at Hug H.S. in Reno Nevada. Next, down to the Valley as baseball coach and teacher at Sanger H.S. Then to Dinuba as a V.P. at Washington Jr. High. Finally arriving in Visalia as Principal of Divisadero Jr. High. After his actual retirement in 1998, for the next 20 years, he continued to substitute thru-out the VUSD. And was thrilled to Coach the extremely talented Redwood Boys and Girls Golf teams.
During Tom's long and busy career family always came first! He was a loved and loving Husband (56 years), Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend.
Because of the Covid 19 restrictions, a Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
