Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas VanHuss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Jeffrey VanHuss


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Jeffrey VanHuss Obituary
Our blessed child of God was called home on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019. Thomas Jeffrey Van Huss (always known as TJ) was born in August 1982 and diagnosed with severe cerebral palsy and seizures. He lived a full active life with family, friends, church, school, and his loving care home in Porterville. At the miraculous age of 36, it all became too much for his body to continue on.

TJ is someone who couldn't "do" anything - except change your life. He communicated with behavior, was tough as nails, opinionated, and could "read a room" better than anyone. He loved to be in the water and the years he was able to "swim" with his physical trainer were very special. He's always been a "Matthew 25" person and taught us all to know what unconditional love looks like.

Since 2003 TJ was been taken care of by many wonderful care-providers. The family especially thanks his house-parents, Kelly and Scott, care providers Liz and Helen, and the many providers of all kinds who helped care for him, and who understood and enjoyed his personality.

TJ is survived by his parents, Thomas and Teri Van Huss, and little sister M.E. Van Huss of Visalia; his older brother Javier Van Huss (children Devin, Lenixx, and London) of Westminster, California; his grandparents Nancy and Bill Cella of Jemez Springs, New Mexico; his name-sake cousin Jeffrey Choate of Visalia; his aunts Sandra Van Huss of Visalia and Carolyn Serrano of Castaic, California; and his uncle Manuel and Joann Mejia of Ukiah, California. We hope TJ is running in the sun and enjoying a cold beer with his Uncle Eddie and his grandfather Bill Hewett.

A memorial service for TJ will be held sometime in June at St. John Episcopal Church, Tulare, California. Meantime, he is being remembered with special intentions at the Eucharist.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Happy Trails Riding Academy, P.O. Box 572, Visalia, CA 93279. TJ spent many happy years there riding horses in lots of unique ways! He will always be "Tuff" Van Huss.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now