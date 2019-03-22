|
|
Our blessed child of God was called home on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019. Thomas Jeffrey Van Huss (always known as TJ) was born in August 1982 and diagnosed with severe cerebral palsy and seizures. He lived a full active life with family, friends, church, school, and his loving care home in Porterville. At the miraculous age of 36, it all became too much for his body to continue on.
TJ is someone who couldn't "do" anything - except change your life. He communicated with behavior, was tough as nails, opinionated, and could "read a room" better than anyone. He loved to be in the water and the years he was able to "swim" with his physical trainer were very special. He's always been a "Matthew 25" person and taught us all to know what unconditional love looks like.
Since 2003 TJ was been taken care of by many wonderful care-providers. The family especially thanks his house-parents, Kelly and Scott, care providers Liz and Helen, and the many providers of all kinds who helped care for him, and who understood and enjoyed his personality.
TJ is survived by his parents, Thomas and Teri Van Huss, and little sister M.E. Van Huss of Visalia; his older brother Javier Van Huss (children Devin, Lenixx, and London) of Westminster, California; his grandparents Nancy and Bill Cella of Jemez Springs, New Mexico; his name-sake cousin Jeffrey Choate of Visalia; his aunts Sandra Van Huss of Visalia and Carolyn Serrano of Castaic, California; and his uncle Manuel and Joann Mejia of Ukiah, California. We hope TJ is running in the sun and enjoying a cold beer with his Uncle Eddie and his grandfather Bill Hewett.
A memorial service for TJ will be held sometime in June at St. John Episcopal Church, Tulare, California. Meantime, he is being remembered with special intentions at the Eucharist.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Happy Trails Riding Academy, P.O. Box 572, Visalia, CA 93279. TJ spent many happy years there riding horses in lots of unique ways! He will always be "Tuff" Van Huss.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019