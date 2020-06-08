Thomas Marion Coats
Thomas Marion Coats

San Jose - Thomas Marion Coats, a 6th generation Tulare County resident, was born in Exeter, California on October 27, 1944 to George R. Coats and Doris Johnson Coats. He attended Washington, Jefferson, Conyer, and Divisadero schools. Tom graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1962, where he played baseball and basketball. He was a COS graduate, and in 1968 earned his B.S. in Meteorology from San Jose State. In 1969, Tom's pursuit of a Master's degree was interrupted when he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served as a weather observer at various bases. After his discharge in 1972, with employment as a meteorologist bleak, Tom found work at the US Postal Service in San Jose where he worked for 38 years. Tom was a long time San Francisco Giants fan. His hobbies were attending sporting events, the stock market and playing blackjack in Nevada.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents George and Doris Coats. He is survived by his brother Lee Coats (Sylvia) and sister Marjorie Hoerner (Brent). He is also survived by his nieces Antonia Coats, Kristen Alrayes (Hassan), nephews Tim Coats (Monica), Joseph Coats (Amy), Gregory Hoerner (Mary), his mother's sister Ann Gurnee (Sam), and numerous cousins.

Graveside services will be held at the Visalia District Cemetery on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12 noon.






Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
