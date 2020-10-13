Thomas Raymond Nagy O.D.



November 3, 1925 - September 20, 2020



Tom passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 just a few weeks shy of his 95th birthday. The second of four boys, he was born to Michael and Anna Nagy in Oakland California on November 3, 1925. He attended St Mary's College high school where he was quarterback for the Panthers all four years. One of only two attendees of the school awarded Varsity letters all four years, he also played baseball and was student body president.



Upon graduation, Tom enlisted in the Marines and was on his way to Officers Training School at Quantico when a severe accident crushed his dream of fighting for his County in WWII along with playing football for Notre Dame. After his recovery, Tom went on to attend the University of California Berkeley Bears, where he graduated from the esteemed School of Optometry. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Betty Lilly, a surgical nurse and after graduation began his first practice in Oakland while also working for the Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in the Naval Eye Correction and Protection Program.



Tom and Betty moved to Tulare California in 1955 and were soon joined with twin girls, Jean and Joan, and three years later, a son Paul. Betty preceded Tom in death in 1985. As a strong member of his community, Tom served as City Councilman, three times president of the Lions Club and was a devoted lecturer and member of St. Aloysius Church. His dedication to his practice also earned his appointment by Governor Ronald Reagan as President of the State Board of Optometry as well as California Optometrist of the year in 1995.



1n 1988 Tom married Vicie Rush, a school psychologist, where they followed their passions of world travel, golfing, skiing, and ballroom dancing. His love of the mountains led to relocation to Redmond Oregon in 2004 where they embraced their new friends and community. Vicie preceded Tom in death in 2016.



With all of Tom's many accomplishments, he always maintained a humble faith and never ceased believing in the goodness of God. We will miss his love, kindness. his booming laughter and the growl he would make after missing a putt.



Tom is survived by his three children, Jean Brown (Glen), Joan Hammond, Paul Nagy (Heidi), stepson Dale Rush (Pam) and stepdaughter Judy Kautz (Ron). His grandchildren Michelle Mitchell (Michael), Melissa Hammond, Jordan Brown (Thina), Colleen Brown, Thomas Nagy, Jr., Travis Nagy, Alison Gilson (Dave), Lindy Bragdon (Dwight) and Great Grandchildren Zayda Brown and Clara Mitchell.



Graveside services will be held at Tulare Cemetery, 900 E Kern Ave, Tulare, CA 93274 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church.









