Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Tiffany Shipley Obituary
Visalia - Tiffany Shipley, age 53, of Visalia, California, died March 18, 2020.

She was preceded in death by daughter Lindy Cochran, grandparents Richard and Emmilee Frost, and Cousin Shawn Frost.

She is survived by Mother Barbara and son Steven, both of Russellville, Arkansas, brother Jonathan Shipley, Solo, Arkansas, Grandson Noah, Arkansas, Uncles Richard and wife Joyce Frost of Springville, Rick and wife Joan Frost of Colorado, Cousins Kris and wife Cindy Frost of Pasadena, Richie Frost of Visalia, and Ryan Frost of Colorado.

Tiffany's greatest joy in life was adopting and caring for stray animals in need of a home.

Cremation under the director of Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.

Tiffany's final resting place will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Hector, Arkansas.

No service is planned.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020
