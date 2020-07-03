Timothy Ainley
Visalia - Timothy Ainley (65) of Elderwood, California joined his Father in Heaven on June 29, 2020 while resting peacefully beside his wife in Visalia, California. His was a life spent serving the Lord both in his local community and abroad. To those who knew him, there was no one more worthy to be counted as a "good and faithful servant" deserving of his rest.
Tim was born on January 1, 1955 in Visalia, California. The son of Frank and Barbara Ainley of Elderwood, CA, he spent his early years on the family cattle ranch with his brothers, Frank Jr. and Craig, and his sister, Annette (Buckley). He attended Woodlake High School and, later, the College of the Sequoias. He graduated from Westmont College and was recognized with a collegiate All-American Award in 1977 for baseball.
Tim married his high school sweetheart, Darlene (Jamison). He became a father in 1978 and had four children: Matthew, Robert, Benjamin, and Audra (Wyngarden). Tragically, in 1989, his wife Darlene passed away suddenly. Tim remarried in 1992 to June (Andrews) who had two daughters, Sarah (Ross) and Audra (Carlson).
He began his teaching and coaching career at Mt. Whitney High School, but spent his career at Golden West High School since its opening in 1981. As a teacher and a coach he helped construct the Golden West sports fields and started the baseball program. However, Tim was, at heart, a pastor, as demonstrated through his lifelong ministering to others through home Bible studies, Young Life, Youth with a Mission (YWAM), youth pastoring, and 18 years directing his own Christian discipleship school with June.
He tirelessly exhorted young people to live a life of repentance, forgiveness, prayer, justice, and mercy. Tim loved the Lord, as shown in his life of humility, selflessness, and grace for others. But Tim also preached the Spirit and the Gospel, challenging people to repentance, courage, and faithfulness. In 2018, Tim retired from ministry to focus on his health, but he never retired from a life of serving and loving the Lord. He never quit.
A private graveside service will be held for family on July 9th. There will be a celebration of life for those wishing to attend on July 9th at 10 AM in the outdoor fields on the southwest corner of Riggin and Akers in Visalia. For more information, alternative participation, and a means of sharing stories about Tim's impact on your life, please refer to www.timainley.com
.