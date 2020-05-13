|
Timothy Lee Hamilton
Exeter - Timothy Lee Hamilton passed away on May 2, 2020, in Visalia, California, during the covid pandemic.
Tim was born on July 2, 1952, in San Rafael, California, and lived the first ten years of life near the shores of San Francisco Bay, in Tiburon. Playing in the hills and forests of Marin County was a joy for Tim and his three brothers, as was playing on the "SF Giants" little League Team, coached by a local jazz pianist. His father, Bob Hamilton, was an FBI Agent in SF, and this inspired in Tim a firm desire to also later "Protect and Serve".
In 1962 the Hamilton family moved to a small walnut ranch in Exeter run by grandfather Harvey Sill. It was also in Exeter that Tim's mother, Judith Sill Hamilton, and aunt Marian Sill Philp were born. After completing his elementary grades in Exeter, Tim attended Exeter Union High School (c/o 1970), playing some baseball and making lifelong friends in his new home town.
With a career in Law Enforcement calling, Tim completed the Police Academy training at College of Sequoias, then went on to additional studies in Criminal Justice at Sacramento State University. Most of his professional life was spent in service with the Tulare County Sheriff Department as a Patrolman, earning commendation for service. Later, Tim also performed investigative work for the County, Martialing duties for local Courts, and finished up his career doing special court-assigned security work in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Although Timothy always pursued his professional duties as an idealistic Professional, he also enjoyed gently self-deprecating humor in the form of the foibles of the Deputy Barney Fife character on the Andy Griffith show. In fact, Tim was a twice published author, writing under the pen name, "Bernard Fife". His researched writings chronicled earlier corruption in the Sherrifs' Office of the not-too-mythical "Taylor County", of Central California.
Timothy Hamilton is survived by his Loving Wife Daria Hamilton, who was at his bedside at passing. Tim was preceded in death by his younger brother Joel Robert Hamilton. In addition to Daria, Timothy is survived by his sons Mitchel of Exeter, Chad of Porterville, and Brad, also of Exeter. Tim is also survived by his brothers Dan, of Seaside Oregon, and Peter, of Hanford. Tim's cousins are Mark Philp, of Phoenix, and David Philp, of Three Rivers.
Arrangements are pending at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 13 to May 20, 2020