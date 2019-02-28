|
Timothy Mark Pryor
Visalia - Last Sunday, when Mark Pryor went home to be with his Lord, the surrounding community lost a man who was friend to all and a hero to many. As the saying goes - he lived life WOW: he would give his shirt off his back to anyone in need (whether or not they liked the shirt), he fed every hungry animal that crossed his path (two, three, or four legged), and made his mark on life by being funny, kind, and an incredible husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, neighbor, boss, employee, customer, and patient. He was also stubborn, silly, and never met a stranger he didn't like. Most strangers liked him too - he was too charming not to like.
Born in Visalia on August 7, 1947, Mark was the youngest of the five children born to Grover and Waldo Catherine Pryor. Mark's father passed away when Mark was only three years old, yet prior to his death, Grover enjoyed taking his young son out in the car and teaching him to drive. Mark's legs were a little short for the brake pedal but he could always floor the gas. Along with being the apple of his father's eye Mark was adored by his elder sister, Daisy. His brother, Vernon, was his partner in crime, and his sister, Maida, was his buddy and schoolmate. Mark's eldest brother, Loren, would become a surrogate father and provided young Mark and his friends a garage in which to build their hot rods. Years later Loren and Mark worked together at Silco West before Loren started his own vending company, Liberty Vending. It was only a matter of time before he asked Mark to join him in the venture to which Mark happily said yes. Unfortunately, Mark was proceeded in death by Loren as well as by his brother Vernon Pryor, and his sister Maida Pryor Nunes Reed. He is survived by his sister Daisy Pryor Andrews Mosner.
Mark spent his childhood attending Washington Elementary and hanging with his pals from the Bridge Street hood including Ronald "Ron" Culbertson, Gene Young, and Bobbie Turner. When he wasn't in school (which was said to be often) Mark could be found riding the rails with the train engineers he befriended and running the roads with best friend, his dog George. Mark was also preceded in death by George who unfortunately died in a tragic accident while racing traffic. Not one to be kept down in the face of tragedy, Mark recovered from his loss and heroically continued his education at Divisadero Jr. High and Mt. Whitney High School. Like George, Mark was preceded in death by Gene and Bobby and it is highly likely the three of them are at this moment drag racing muscle cars in heaven. One of those cars is somehow probably Ron's and was taken without his knowledge.
Following Loren's death in 1998, Mark partnered with Loren's wife, Garnette. The two of them continued to run the business along with Mark's best friend, Ray Davis. In 2009, when Mark struck out on his own, he took Ray with him either as hostage or a willing participant. Mark's wife, Judy joined the venture and for ten years this trio has successfully ran Mark's Vending. Today, the Central Valley is littered with jukeboxes, pool tables, and many a pinball, Pac Man, and Street Fighter that were worked on by Ray and installed by Mark. The two of them have been inseparable for over twenty years and during his brief, but all too terminal illness Ray never left Mark's side.
As for Judy (nee Kalk), little did she know that when she signed up to write American GI's there was a cute and cuddly Army Sgt. in Spangdahlem, Germany named Mark Pryor just waiting for a girl like her. She also didn't know said GI would someday get discharged from the military, fly to upstate New York, rent a car, and show up on her mother's doorstep. After Judy recovered from the shock of Mark showing up at her house, and Mark recovered from sleeping on Judy's mother's couch for a week the two were in love. They married in Visalia on December 12, 1970, set up house, and subsequently had a remarkable life together. They also had two daughters: Tiffany and Kimberley. Tiffany later married a crazy Brit named Joseph Bridgwater-Rowe while Kimberley married Ryan DeShazo with whom she had the second love of Mark's life, his grand-grand-daughter, Violet. Both Tiffany and Kimberley are thankful to have been the children of Mark Pryor. They hold him responsible for helping to shape them into the strong, independent, and successful women they are today. Throughout their childhood he was strict (but not as strict as Judy), fun, and full of wisdom always dispensed at just the right moment. He passed onto his children his love of music, movies, musicals, the Beatles, and animals as well as his inability to ever be anywhere on time.
Given he was always late, Mark might be late to his own funeral but for everyone else there will be a viewing at Salser & Dillard on Thursday, February 28th from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:30am at the First Christian Church (now Fountain Church at 1023 N. Chinowth). A short interment service will follow at the Visalia Cemetery Pavillon after which all are invited to the Visalia Elks Club for a memorial reception.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 28, 2019