Tisha Michelle Castaneda



February 2, 1973 -



November 5, 2020



Dear Daughter, Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunt, Niece, and Friend. Tisha Castaneda passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon with her son by her side. For years Tisha was a beloved member of the team at Table 57 True Food Kitchen in Visalia, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially the many regulars she served during her 20+ years working in the local restaurant industry. Tisha set the example for so many who knew her through hard work, determination, and the many personal sacrifices she made throughout her life on behalf of those she loved. This space cannot begin to capture the resilience that defined her, including her long fight against diabetes. Tisha loved working, spending time with her family, and telling her story in "tattoo therapy". She is survived by her mother Angela Belflower; by her longtime partner Steve Garza; by her three adult children Jessica, Jamie, and Stevie; and by the eleven young grandchildren she adored.



Tisha's life will be celebrated during a private viewing service on Sunday, 15 November. The public graveside service will take place Monday, 16 November at 12:00p at the Visalia Cemetery, followed by a gathering at Table 57. Please honor her memory by wearing a mask at these events.









