1/1
Tisha Michelle Castaneda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tisha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tisha Michelle Castaneda

February 2, 1973 -

November 5, 2020

Dear Daughter, Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunt, Niece, and Friend. Tisha Castaneda passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon with her son by her side. For years Tisha was a beloved member of the team at Table 57 True Food Kitchen in Visalia, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially the many regulars she served during her 20+ years working in the local restaurant industry. Tisha set the example for so many who knew her through hard work, determination, and the many personal sacrifices she made throughout her life on behalf of those she loved. This space cannot begin to capture the resilience that defined her, including her long fight against diabetes. Tisha loved working, spending time with her family, and telling her story in "tattoo therapy". She is survived by her mother Angela Belflower; by her longtime partner Steve Garza; by her three adult children Jessica, Jamie, and Stevie; and by the eleven young grandchildren she adored.

Tisha's life will be celebrated during a private viewing service on Sunday, 15 November. The public graveside service will take place Monday, 16 November at 12:00p at the Visalia Cemetery, followed by a gathering at Table 57. Please honor her memory by wearing a mask at these events.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved