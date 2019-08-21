|
|
Tom A. Costa
Visalia - Tommy Anthony Costa was born in Visalia, CA. to the parents of Tony L. Costa and Nadine June Costa on April 15, 1952. He attended Packwood School and Mt. Whitney High School. He spent his life time on the family farm.
He is survived by his loving wife Cindy Lynn Costa, mother Nadine Costa, sister Jaclyn VanLandingham (Riley), two children Stephanie Costa, and Greg Costa (Julia) and Grandson Anthony Costa. He is also survived by his In-Laws John and Candi Sanchez, two step children Crystal Mayer (Justin) and Richard Mendonca III and seven step grandchildren Joey Mendonca, Isacc Mendonca, Alivia Mayer, Amelia Mayer, Ryan Cosper, Corey Cosper, and Thomas Palacios. Nephews Brent Nunes, Mitchell VanLandingham (Erica), Niece Andrea Tarr (Mike), and Uncle Carey Mendoza (Judy). Also a beloved friend of many many years Clarence Gregory and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Tony L. Costa and his brother Jeff Costa.
He was a member of the P.P.A.V. Lamb Feed for many years. He belonged to the P.P.A.V. Board of Directors and the Moose Lodge. He was a supporter of the Tulare County Fair in finding buyers for the 4-H and FFA members. As well as a member of the Tulare County Cattle Drive Beef Boosters.
He leaves behind his lovely dogs Scout, Piper, Hooch, and Corky.
A viewing will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel from 4PM to 7PM and a Rosary at 6PM. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10AM followed by a graveside service at Visalia District Cemetery. A reception will follow at P.P.A.V. Hall.
In Lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to Tulare County Cattle Drive Beef Boosters-4112 South Demaree St. Visalia, Ca. 93277 c/o Tom A. Costa Memorial or a . Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 21, 2019