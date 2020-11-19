Tom G. DeVore



Tom G. DeVore has passed away after a short battle with cancer.



He was born October 3, 1953, in Nebraska City, Nebraska to Grant and Mary Ann DeVore. They moved to Delano, California when Tom was 5 yrs. old. He attended Del Vista Elementary, Cecil Ave Jr. Hi & Delano High School where he excelled in baseball as a pitcher and first baseman. He was also in Little League and Babe Ruth.



Tom attended Bakersfield Jr. College and Arizona State University studying Architecture.



In 1976 he moved to Visalia where he worked as a Residential Home Designer. He owned DeVore's Drafting and DeVore's Residential Design until he passed. Designing homes and making dreams come true for families was his passion.



In his spare time, Tom was a pitching coach for Redwood H. S. and Golden West H. S. in the 1990s.



His daughter Jennifer was the joy of his life and always enjoyed following her when she danced and later played volleyball in High School and College.



He loved to play golf with his buddies from High School and especially loved to travel and play different courses around the state. Once playing in Bakersfield he got to meet Kevin Costner who was there playing with his friends from Mt. Whitney H.S.



Tom met Kathy Smith DeShon in 1989 when he was coaching her son at Redwood. They started dating in 1996 and married, July 5, 2001. With this marriage, he gained the love of 2 step-sons, Tim and Jimmie DeShon.



Tom was an avid fan of the L.A. Dodgers and loved going to games with his wife Kathy and anybody that would love the game as much as he did. He finally got to see them win the World Series again this year.



His love of baseball would also give him the chance to follow his Grandsons Jake and Jason on their journeys playing Little League, Cal Ripken, Jr. High and High School. But baseball wasn't the only thing he would follow. His Granddaughter Abbie loved to dance and was there for all the recitals and performances. And of course, she played softball which he would be there for too.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents Grant and Mary Ann DeVore.



Tom is survived by his wife of 19 years Kathy. His daughter Jennifer DeVore, Laguna Niguel, Ca. His brother Terry DeVore (Nancy) Castro Valley, Ca. His sister Tammy Swanson (Bruce). Nephew Keith (Niki). Niece Julie Bawdon, Tulare, Ca. Step-son Tim DeShon (Tracy) Grandkids, Stephanie, Jacob, Jason and Abbie, Brookings, Ore. Step-son Jimmie DeShon, Visalia, Ca. Sister-in-law Cindy Zarzeka (Mark) Nephews Tyler, Matthew and Niece Emily, Antelope, Ca.



His wife Kathy would like to thank all the wonderful nurses that cared for Tom while at Kaweah Delta Hospital, Visalia, Ca. The care they gave him is overwhelming. Also, the nurses at TCS in Visalia, Ca.



Arrangements were made at Salser and Dillard Funeral Home.



There will be no services at this time but will plan a Celebration of Life Ceremony in the spring.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store