|
|
Tom Koss
Durango - Tom Koss, 63, of Durango CO, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at San Juan Regional Hospital in Farmington, NM.
Tom was born on April 17, 1956 to Jules and Frances Koss in Durango CO. Tom attended Needham Elementary School, Miller Jr. High, Durango High (graduating in 1974), and Fort Lewis College. Tom moved to Detroit, MI in 1977 where he worked in advertising and roofing. There he met and married Karen Kawel, where their daughter Nicole Koss was born in 1984. The family moved to Visalia, CA to be close to the mountains and the ocean, both of which he loved. Their son Michael Koss was born in Visalia, CA in 1988. Tom enjoyed family, nature, reading, writing, going to concerts, and found true happiness in helping others. Tom worked in roofing and thoroughly enjoyed managing Sun Buggy Fun Rentals in Pismo Beach, CA.
In 2008, Tom moved back to Durango, CO.
Tom is survived by his daughter Nicole Koss Villarrial and her husband Joshua Villarrial of Visalia CA; his son Michael Koss and Michael's wife Briana Koss and daughter Rosalie Koss of Tulare, CA; his parents Jules and Frances Koss of Durango, CO; his brother Frank Koss and Frank's wife Marty Koss and son's Adam Koss and Matthew Koss of Plano, TX; his sister Julie Golden and Julie's husband Dave Golden, daughter Haley and son Lance of Farmington NM, and cousins Shawn Koss of Durango CO, Stein Koss of Phoenix AZ and Doug Koss of Silver City NM.
The family will hold a memorial service at River Bend Ranch, 27846 Highway 550, Durango, CO on December 6th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. We would like to invite friends and family.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019