Tom Mazon



Visalia - Tom Mazon was born in Corcoran, CA on Jan. 5th, 1938 and departed this Earth to be with the Lord on August 19th 2020. He married the love of his life whom he cherished greatly on June 26th, 1966. They shared 54 happy years together. Tom was well known and loved by many for his creativity, kindness, selflessness and unconditional love. He will be greatly missed, but leaves behind many wonderful memories. He is survived by his loving wife Molly, his four sons Bryon, Ryan, Mark (wife Rose), Tommy, daughter Mia (husband Andy), and five beautiful granddaughters Erica (husband Charles), Kelsie, Rhyenne, Charleigh, and Tommye. Due to COVID there will be a graveside service only at Visalia Cemetery on Friday September 4th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. We ask that you kindly observe social distancing.









