Tomi Harada



Tomi Harada was born on April 12, 1935 in Sacramento, CA. She passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 85 years old.



In 1942, Tomi was relocated with her family to an internment camp in Tule Lake, CA. In 1946, she moved to Japan. In 1952, at the age of 17, she came home to the United States. She graduated from Selma High School, Class of 1957. In 1959, she graduated from 4C's Business College. She was employed by First Interstate Bank for 36 years. After retiring she continued to work part time for Glendale Federal Bank for two years; then California Federal Bank for another two years. Tomi worked in banking for a combined total of 40 years.



Tomi married Henry in 1963. Tomi and Henry enjoyed 29 years of marriage until his death in 1992. Tomi enjoyed yearly vacations with old friends since the 1980's which included Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, San Diego and cruises to Mexico, Alaska and Nova Scotia. Since 1978 she also enjoyed annual vacations to Lake Tahoe with her sisters. Tomi had many hobbies such as karaoke club, line dancing, Tai Chi, Mah Jong, Hana Fuda, bridge and cooking. Tomi belonged to several organizations such as the Visalia Buddhist Church, Visalia Buddhist Women's Association, Visalia Karaoke Club, Visalia Business and Professional Women, Chuka Kumamoto Shinwa Kai and Chuka Nikkeijin Kai.



Later in life Tomi was the happiest spending time with her new granddaughter Emiko, 16 months. Tomi was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Tomi was known for her kindness and helping others even in her final days. Her warmth and giving nature will be missed by everyone.



Tomi was preceded in death by her husband Henry, parents Takeshi and Hatsuye Tokunaga, sisters Rose Fujioka and Cathy Tsurui, brothers George and Takeo Tokunaga. She is survived by her son Stanley, wife Joanne and granddaughter Emiko. She also leaves behind her sisters June Sugisaka, Kazuko Shinagawa, Mitzi Suekawa and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice Care, Dr. Gilbert Sunio, Dr. Amir Fathi and Dr. Bhupinder Chatrath. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 13th @ 10:00 am at the Visalia Cemetary









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store