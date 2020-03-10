|
|
Tommy Tai
Rowland Heights - Tommy Tai of Rowland Heights, California entered peacefully into Heaven on March 5, 2020.
Tommy (Tai Chow Bok) was born on August 8, 1936 to Chun Luey and Tai Quan Poi in the village of Go Jing near Canton, China. He was the third child of four. Tommy's childhood was spent in a rural farming community where he enjoyed fishing and trapping birds; often keeping the birds as pets. He did not have a fondness of formal education but suffered through it at the insistence of his parents.
At the age of 14, he along with his mother, sister and brother emigrated from China to Hong Kong. He joined the surge of refugees into the global metropolis where he continued his education while also enjoying ice skating and socializing with friends. In 1960, Tommy immigrated to the United States. He resided briefly in San Francisco, before moving to Hanford, California. At the famed 5 star French-Chinese Imperial Dynasty Restaurant, Tommy learned the craft of cooking-which would become his life-long occupation. It was a challenging time for him, as he balanced learning English, the responsibility of raising his younger brother and immersion into a new culture.
Two years later, he returned to Hong Kong, where he met and married his beautiful bride, Mai Kam Lau. Whilst their courtship was a brief 2 weeks, their commitment to each other would span 57 years. Together they opened and successfully ran many restaurants while also growing their family. Although the restaurant business involved long hours and hard work, Tommy always found a few moments to escape in the pleasures of hunting and fishing. Mondays off from the restaurant would also allow time to visit nearby relatives or a quick day trip to San Francisco. Eventually, they both pursued employment in Santa Rosa before retiring to Rowland Heights.
In retirement, Tommy found enjoyment in spending time with the grandchildren, family trips to the Central Coast, cruises to many parts of the world, excursions to China and bus tours to the local casinos, where he was amused by the challenge of slot poker. He had a passion for food. He relished the raucous Dim Sum restaurants and the variety of any tasty buffet. The home kitchen table was a regular gathering place for morning tea and loud conversation with neighbors. A burned table cloth is evidence of many hot pot dinners where the portable gas burner worked overtime.
At First Chinese Baptist Church, both Tommy and Mai committed their lives to Christ and grew their relationship with Jesus. They delighted in learning God's word, worship and fellowship. The church body and God's grace provided much support as he faced the challenges of ageing and health setbacks.
He will be remembered as a man who persevered through much adversity to support and provide for his family and loved ones. His booming voice and resoluteness was balanced by a kind, generous heart.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Mai Kam, daughters and son-in-laws, Sou Lan Lin (Ed) of Diamond Bar, Sou Fen Gibbs (Paul) of Moreno Valley, Sheri Lewis (Michael) of Visalia. His sister, Chun Gim of San Francisco, brother, Bob Tai (Denise) of Fairfield. Grandchildren: Sarah Francis (Trey), Luke Gibbs, Jordan Lin, Lauren Lin and Ethan Lewis. He will be missed by many cousins, nephews and nieces and extended family in the United States, Canada, Peru, Hong Kong and China.
He is preceded in death by Tai Quan Poi (father), Chun Luey (mother), Tai June (sister), Robert Tai (son) and Matthew Lewis (grandson).
A private interment will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: First Chinese Baptist Church at 1555 Fairway Drive, Walnut CA 91789.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020