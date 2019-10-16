|
|
Tony B. Lopez
Tony B. Lopez passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 87. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years Lupe V. Lopez. He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Jr.; and leaves behind 3 children, 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
Viewing will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel , 1302 Clovis Ave. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Graveside Service is to be held at Clovis Cemetery, 305 N. Villa Ave., Clovis, CA on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019