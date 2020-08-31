Tony Munoz Sanchez



On July 30, 2020, Tony Munoz Sanchez, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away at age 73 due to the virus Covid19, which he contracted as a frontline healthcare worker.



Tony was born on June 28, 1947, in Hanford, CA to Antonio Castro Sanchez and Refugio Munoz Sanchez. He married Lydia (Sepeda) Sanchez July 3, 1966, and had three children Michael Anthony, Ann Margaret, and Jon Paul. Upon receiving his nursing degree from Pacific Union College (69') in Angwin, CA, Tony served as a medic in the US Army from 1969-1971. Tony continued his education at California State University (82') in Fresno, CA with a BS in Nursing. He then went on to complete Family Nurse Practitioner & Physician Assistant degrees at the University of California at Davis (92').



Tony enjoyed serving the community. His patients would confirm that his care was genuine and compassionate. Tony's work was not a job; he loved what he did daily and it showed in his medical care. Tony's medical career spanned over 50+ years; first working for 25+ years in California, Idaho, and with Hanford Community Medical Center as an RN in the ICU and emergency room, then as a Nurse Practitioner/PA in private practices in Lemoore, and then Tulare for 25 years. Tony also enjoyed sharing his knowledge for which he was honored by California State University, Bakersfield as an outstanding preceptor to the many FNP and PA's that he mentored through his practice.



Tony loved to play and watch golf. If he wasn't working, or on the golf course, you would often find him practicing his putting with the Golf Channel on in the background. He was known for his infectious laugh,big hugs, warm and gracious manner, and his generosity with everyone he met.



Tony was preceded in death by his father, Antonio Castro Sanchez, and his mother, Refugio Munoz Sanchez. He is survived by his wife Lydia, his three children, Michael Anthony (wife Kathryn, children Ethan, Nathaniel and Daniela); Ann Margaret Lloyd (husband Steve, children Sabrina, Vanessa and Kyle); and Jon Paul (wife Ann); his sisters Clementina (Sanchez) Medrano and Rebecca (Sanchez) Nelson and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions and family wishes, a celebration of life/memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Tony Sanchez's name to Armona Union Academy, Armona, CA. If you wish to contact the family, please send your email message and thoughts to sanchez5family2020@gmail.com.









