Porterville - Tony Rocha Barcellos was born on October 8th 1925 in Sao Bartolomeu, Terciera, Azores, to Frank P and Deolinda R Barcellos. He passed quietly at home November 1st 2020 after a brief illness with family at his bedside. His immigrated to the United States at the age of three with his family and settled in Tipton, CA. Growing up in the Tipton area he helped his father Frank and brother Avelino establish a small dairy herd together, eventually moving a few miles east and building a new dairy in Porterville, CA. In 1950 he married Mary A Borges and moved into the house that would be home until his passing. He worked tirelessly on the dairy, with his brother doing the farming, until 1963 when a serious bout with Valley Fever left him unable to contend long term with the dust associated with dairying. That led him to pursuing his hobby of electronics which he turned to full time in 1969 eventually owning two TV shops and servicing televisions, radios and satellite dishes for friends and neighbors near and far. To many, he was known as TV Tony. He enjoyed reading and self-educating himself on many topics. His favorite pastime in recent years was taking Mary to early morning breakfast, having weekly lunches with friends, and the dinners with his "Jeep gang" at various locations. He was a member of St Johns Parish in Tipton, and the SPDES Portuguese hall in Tipton. Tony is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Mary Barcellos; son, Anthony Barcellos of Davis; daughter Mary Ann Chancellor (Gary) of Visalia; son Tom Barcellos (Felomena) of Porterville; and son Eric Barcellos of Fresno; grandchildren Christopher Chancellor (Addie); Mark Chancellor (Jamie); Bridget Kidder (Mathew); Theresa Prather (Jason); Deolinda Barcellos; Laelle, Taylen, and Khloe Barcellos; and great-grandchildren, Oliver and Beckett Chancellor; Kadin, Brian, Zachary, Frank, and Mackenzie Kidder; Emily and Thomas Prather. He is preceded in death by his parents; Frank and Deolinda Barcellos, sister, Mary Martin (Manuel) of Tipton; and brother, Avelino Barcellos, Fresno.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare



Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church Outside, 232 Adams Road, Tipton, with burial at North Tulare Public Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like a donation in Tony's name to Kaweah Delta Hospice, 623 West Willow, Visalia, CA. 93291-4716 The family would also like to thank Alda Santos Ramirez for her devoted assistance in caring for Tony the last two months. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.









