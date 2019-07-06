|
Tony Soares Jr.
Visalia - Tony Soares Jr. was born on December 18, 1952 to Tony H and Eva Mendonca Soares in Visalia CA. He was the second of four children and began working on the family dairy as a child. Tony attended Sundale School and Tulare Union High School, was an active member of FFA and President of his chapter in 1970-71. After high school he served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany as a Sheridan Tank Driver and Armor Crewman. Upon his return to the United States, he worked in the field of farm mechanics until returning to work on the family farm in 1977. Tony was an active fisherman, hunter, camper, 4-Wheeler, and 49ers fan. He was president of the Visalia Wild Wheelers 4-Wheel Drive Club in 1981.
He had three beautiful children, who all remember family camping trips, fishing on the pier, changing water at the family farm, and big Sunday breakfasts. He loved to cook and barbecue and had a knack for "doctoring-up" a meal. In later years, he enjoyed being 'Vo' to his four grandchildren.
Tony was preceded in death by his father Tony H. Soares, his sister Cookie Tollison, and his brother-in-law John Williams. He is survived by his son, Tony Soares III (April) and granddaughters Scarlet and Sage; daughter Danielle (Sam) and grandson Ibrahem and granddaughter Isha; and daughter Ashley; mother Eva Soares; sister Jeannie Williams; brother Eddie Soares (Sheri); godchildren Michael Irwin and Tamara Tollison; many nieces and nephews, family, and friends.
Viewing will be on Wed. July 10th 4-7pm at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, Rosary 9:30am & Funeral Mass 10:00am on Thurs. July 11th at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Burial to follow at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 6, 2019