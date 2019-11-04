|
Townsend Edward Blankenship
Tulare - Townsend Edward (Ed) Blankenship was born December 14, 1921 in Lafayette, Colorado a little town north of Denver. His parents were Eddie and Ida Townsend Blankenship with three sisters, Virginia, MaryAnn and June. After graduation from Lafayette High School he enrolled in the University of Colorado with his best friend, Wilbur Billington. World War II broke out in Sophomore year and Ed enlisted in Coast Guard and served on the U.S.S. Black crossing the Atlantic 13 round-trips. He also spent one year in Labador at a Loran Station. Upon returning home he met Ruth Billington, sister of his best friend. They enjoyed going to university together and upon graduation were married and moved to California where Ed had obtained a position with Bank of America. He trained in San Francisco and was then sent to banks in Sonoma, Live Oak, Tulare, back to San Francisco, back to Tulare and finally to Merced where he retired in 1983. In Tulare, Ed collected antique cars and spent many hours repairing and getting them ready for car shows. He also loved the water and after Ruth's retirement they bought a condo at the coast where they spent many happy hours with family and friends. Somehow they found time to travel with their friends, Gene and Georgie Miller, in their motor home across the country. Traveling also included three trips to England and Ireland to visit Ruth's family and a cruise to Alaska with the sons and their wives. Ed was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Visalia and served on several different committees and was an Elder for period of time. He was currently a member of Rivercross Church in Visalia. The last few years he was content to relax with Ruth and enjoy their home and family. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters. Survived by his wife; Ruth, his two sons, Edward (Kathy), John (Susan); Four grandsons Matthew, Mark, Jonas and Lucas; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters. Celebration of Life will be held November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Clubhouse in Presidential Estates which is at the northern end of M Street. Family wishes to thank Amdal and Hospice for the wonderful service they provided Ed the last four months. No flowers but contributions to Hospice would be appreciated. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019