Trina Porter
Visalia - Trina Michele Porter (nee Curtis) passed away on May 3, 2019. Born in Blythe, CA on April 19, 1967 she grew up in Vacaville, CA, and moved to Visalia, CA with her family when she was 17. She spent many years as a recovery counselor in Visalia where she was loved and respected by the many people she helped and became friends with.
Trina will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Greg, their daughter Sarah, her son Wesley Curtis and grandson Wesley Curtis, Jr., her father, Harvey Curtis, her sister Deanna (Danny) Miller, nieces Kristen (Nathan) Oliveira and Kelly (Anthony) Garcia, her great-nephews Aaron & Kellie Garcia, & Cole Oliveira, and great-niece McKenzie Oliveira as well as aunts, uncles, and many cousins. She is predeceased by her mother, Carolyn Curtis.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 1:00PM at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA 93277.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 11, 2019