|
|
Valerie Fernandes Sullivan
Valerie Fernandes Sullivan, was born August 27, 1946 in Tulare, California, died Monday, December 9, 2019. She graduated 8th grade from Sundale School and Tulare Western High School in 1964, where she played drums in the band, and was a Letter Girl in the marching band.
After graduation she went to beauty school then married and had three sons, Dane Fernandes, (Jeanine Merget), Aaron Fernandes and Chad Fernandes (Rachel). Her grandchildren are Kainoa, Tosh and Satori Fernandes and Malia Fernandes McClelland, (Daniel), and Max Merget. She had two great grandchildren, Aaron and Malakai McClelland. Her extended family includes Maurice Fernandes, Gerry Fernandes O'Day and Elaine O'Day.
She was preceded in death by her son, Aaron; brother David Stull; her in-laws Joe and Mary Fernandes and Barney and Lu Sullivan. She was married to Patrick Sullivan for 35 years and they made their home in Garden Grove, California.
Valerie was a loving, kind, and generous person who will be missed by anyone who knew her. She traveled extensively all over the world with family and friends. Her love of family was unsurpassed! Babies were her joy! Her grandchildren and family members could not have had a better baby sitter for any amount of love nor money.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:30 at St. Columban's Catholic Church, 10801 Stanford Avenue in Garden Grove, CA 92840. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Precious Life Shelter, 10895 Reagan St., Los Alamitos, CA 90720.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (550 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019