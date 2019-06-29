|
|
Valerie Huston Jones
Visalia - Valerie Huston was born on November 19, 1935 in Rayne, Louisiana to Edwin Hancock (Ted) Huston and Lois Myers Huston. The family lived in Louisiana until 1942, when they moved back to California to raise grapes on the the family farm in Exeter. While living there, Valerie graduated from Lincoln Grammar School.
In 1949, Valerie moved with her parents, two brothers, and a sister to Visalia, where she attended Visalia Union High School. There she met and married Bob Coe, who would become the father of her two children, Lois and Robert. During that time, she also began her long career at Pacific Telephone, one of the "baby bells" of AT&T.
After eighteen years of marriage, Valerie and Bob Coe parted. Thereafter, Valerie met and married a fellow Pacific Telephone employee, Robert Jones Jr. In 1982, after retiring, they traveled extensively across the country in their motor home, visiting friends and family along the way.
Valerie would have told you her proudest achievements were her post-retirement service projects with the Telephone Pioneers, her service to her church over her entire life, and the jail and prison ministries in which she actively participated.
Her favorite pastimes were music (especially singing in the church choir, playing Chopin on the piano, and listening to opera), dancing, traveling, entertaining family and friends, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Valerie is survived by her two children, daughter Lois Coe Norman and son Robert Paul Coe Jr. (Tony), sister Patricia Huston Ceponis (John), grandson Andrew Robert Norman, stepdaughter Beverly Ballard (Dan), stepson Richard Jones, and stepgrandchildren Heidi Goodman, Heather Alicia, Adam Jones, Lee Jones, Jessica Spicer, and Kyle Jones.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ted and Lois Huston, husband Robert Jones Jr., brothers Kenneth Huston and Ed Huston, and stepson David Jones.
Valerie died at her daughter's home in Visalia, California on Sunday, June 16, 2019 and was laid to rest on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Visalia District Cemetery. Valerie will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her!
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on June 29, 2019