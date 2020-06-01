Vasco Oliveira Avila
Tulare - February 25, 1943 to May 19, 2020
Vasco Oliveira Avila passed away on May 19, 2020 at the age of 77. Vasco was born in Sao Jorge island, Acores on February 25, 1943 and immigrated to America at the age of 9. After graduating Tulare Union High School, he served his country as a heavy vehicle mechanic in the United States Army. Following his service, he went into the dairy business with his father and four of his six brothers, retiring in 2005. While in the dairy business, Vasco served in various leadership positions with the Western United Dairymen, Dairy Herd Improvement Association, and the California Beef Council. Vasco had a passion for flying, earning his pilot's license in 1985 and enjoyed flying friends and family in his own airplane. He most recently served as a board member to the Brotherhood of Veterans in Tulare and enjoyed the comradery of his fellow veterans. He was a loving father and doting grandfather to all his grandkids and was especially known for his friendly outgoing nature and incredible sense of humor. An avid supporter of Tulare Western football and baseball, he enjoyed spending many seasons cheering on his grandsons and watching them grow. Similarly, he enjoyed traveling to see his other grandkids, wherever life and the military took them. His grandkids loved and adored him immensely. A devoted Green Bay Packer fan, Vasco was often seen about town or frequenting his favorite restaurant, Apple Annie's, sporting his distinctive Green Bay jacket or driving around in his red Chevrolet truck. Vasco also had a knack for growing some of the best fruits and vegetables around, which his granddaughters looked forward to sampling every visit. He spent countless hours cultivating, watering and caring for his garden for many years—a true labor of love. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Vasco was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mabel, his sister Jovina and his brothers John and Raymond. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Diann Avila of Tulare, sons Steven Avila of Springfield, Missouri, and David Avila and his wife, Mary, of Visalia, daughter Carrie Rosa and husband, Carlos, of Tulare, and eight grandchildren; Steven Avila Jr, Taylor Avila, Alexandra Avila, Ashley Avila, Kristen Avila, Derek Rosa, Devin Rosa and Dylan Rosa. He is also survived by his brothers Manual Avila of Tulare, Herman & Sandy Avila of Tulare, Jimmy & Cathy Avila of Manteca, and Juvenal Avila of Visalia and his sisters Mary Borges of Tulare, Teresa & Manual Avila of Tulare, Dolores & Pedro Miguel Costa of Tulare, and Darlene Azevedo of Madera. Visitation will be held on June 4th, 4:30pm-8pm, at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North "H" Street, Tulare. Burial services will be held June 5, 2020, 10:30am, Tulare Cemetery (the old cemetery near Tulare Union HS), 900 E Kern Ave, Tulare, CA 93274, Plot Kern F 1008. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in his memory. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.