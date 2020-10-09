1/1
Vearl Dodson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vearl Dodson

Tulare - Vearl Winfred Dodson, 90, of Tulare passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

He was born to Ernest and Grace Dodson on November 25, 1929 Gentry, Arkansas. He was one of 8 siblings. He had 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Vearl grew up in Oklahoma and went to the 8th-grade twice because they did not have a high school. When he was 17 his family moved to California and from 1948-1951 he worked on Tagus Ranch as a farmhand. On October 3, 1951 Vearl entered the army and served in the Korean War until December of 1952. When He came home he met his beautiful wife Pat. The first time Pat saw Vearl she thought he was "very good looking." They were married on June 7, 1954 and continued to live on Tagus Ranch where Vearl was a carpenter. Vearl became a roofer and in 1971 he and his brother Kenneth formed the business Dodson Brothers Roofing. Vearl retired in June of 1991. He attended the First Church of God. Vearl had many friends and was known for being a hard worker, humble and having a good sense of humor. He was an avid Dodger fan, enjoyed RV traveling with his brothers and sisters, and was always lucky at playing cards and dominoes. Vearl was preceded in death by his wife Pat, his brothers Troy, Don, and Ernest "Jr." and his sister Imogene Williams. He is survived by his brother Kenneth, sisters Floy Price and Delores "Dee" Pierce. His three sons, son Larry, daughter-in-law Elma, their children Eric, daughter-in-law Jennifer, and their daughter Lillian. April, son-in-law Wes Mathis, and their sons Nathan and Jacob. Son Roger, daughter-in-law Paula, and their two sons Jonathan, daughter-in-law Ana and their daughter Sofia. Brandon, daughter-in-law Stephanie. Son Brian, daughter-in-law Leeann and their two sons Sean and James.

Visitation will 8:00 am - 10:00 am at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel Wednesday October 14, 2020. A graveside service will be at 10:30 am Wednesday, October 14, at the North Tulare Public Cemetery. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. Condolences can be sent at www.plfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved