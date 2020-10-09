Vearl Dodson
Tulare - Vearl Winfred Dodson, 90, of Tulare passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
He was born to Ernest and Grace Dodson on November 25, 1929 Gentry, Arkansas. He was one of 8 siblings. He had 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Vearl grew up in Oklahoma and went to the 8th-grade twice because they did not have a high school. When he was 17 his family moved to California and from 1948-1951 he worked on Tagus Ranch as a farmhand. On October 3, 1951 Vearl entered the army and served in the Korean War until December of 1952. When He came home he met his beautiful wife Pat. The first time Pat saw Vearl she thought he was "very good looking." They were married on June 7, 1954 and continued to live on Tagus Ranch where Vearl was a carpenter. Vearl became a roofer and in 1971 he and his brother Kenneth formed the business Dodson Brothers Roofing. Vearl retired in June of 1991. He attended the First Church of God. Vearl had many friends and was known for being a hard worker, humble and having a good sense of humor. He was an avid Dodger fan, enjoyed RV traveling with his brothers and sisters, and was always lucky at playing cards and dominoes. Vearl was preceded in death by his wife Pat, his brothers Troy, Don, and Ernest "Jr." and his sister Imogene Williams. He is survived by his brother Kenneth, sisters Floy Price and Delores "Dee" Pierce. His three sons, son Larry, daughter-in-law Elma, their children Eric, daughter-in-law Jennifer, and their daughter Lillian. April, son-in-law Wes Mathis, and their sons Nathan and Jacob. Son Roger, daughter-in-law Paula, and their two sons Jonathan, daughter-in-law Ana and their daughter Sofia. Brandon, daughter-in-law Stephanie. Son Brian, daughter-in-law Leeann and their two sons Sean and James.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 am Wednesday, October 14, at the North Tulare Public Cemetery.