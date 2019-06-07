|
Veatrice Bynum
Visalia - Veatrice Bynum was born in Franklin, Tennessee on Nov. 5, 1945, passed away in Visalia, CA on June 3, 2019. She graduated from high school in Franklin, Tennessee.
Veatrice participated in sports, involving track and basketball. Veatrice coached softball in Visalia, and was a great sports fan. At her son's and daughter sports games, her yells and screams were the loudest.
She was a preschool teacher and she was affectionately known to her students as Mrs. B.
She was an accomplished artist.
Veatrice is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Bynum. Daughter, Shonnette Dene' of Dallas, TX, son, Darius Bynum of Salt Lake City, Utah, son, John Bynum, Jr., of Denver, CO. She is also survived by a sister, Josephine Johnson of Nashville, TN, and numerous nieces and nephews, and four grandchildren.
Visitation and service will be held Saturday, June 8th, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on June 7, 2019