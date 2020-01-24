|
Victor Charles Glaze was born in Exeter on September 20,1927. He passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 at the age of 92 following a short illness.
Victor was the 5th and youngest child of parents Charles Glaze and Elizabeth Florence Glaze. He lived his early years on the family farm south of Exeter. During his youth, Vick spent summers in Wilsonia. He loved riding horses in the mountains and delivered the Wilsonia mail by horseback. His horses were Sandy and Dan. After his father passed away, he and his mother moved to San Diego. He was a boy soprano and sang in weddings and church.
As a youngster, Vick attended the John Brown Military Academy in La Jolla. He returned to Exeter during his high school years. He played football (left guard and defense) and was voted Most Valuable Player in the Exeter versus Woodlake game. He graduated from Exeter Union High School in 1945. Victor served his country during World War II. Initially, he was in the Merchant Marine and sailed on the S.S. Geronimo to the Pacific including Fiji and Okinawa. He later served in the US Army until the end of the war.
Victor returned to Exeter after the war to farm. He married Norma Joan Higgins on February 16, 1953. Together, they raised their daughters Valerie and Vanessa. Norma and Vick enjoyed many years of growing a variety of fruits including emperor grapes and oranges. Vick also managed plum, pistachio and pomegranate acreage for other growers.
As a young adult, Victor was active in community groups including the Exeter 20-30 Club and the Lions Club. He sang in the Lions Club Quartet. He was also a member of the Elks Club in Visalia.
Norma and Vick enjoyed skiing vacations during their early married years. When the girls were young, the family spent every August in Cayucos, California. In his later years, Victor spent leisure time at the Heiskell Cabin in Wilsonia. He also resumed skiing at Badger Pass.
Victor is survived by his wife of 67 years, Norma, his daughters Valerie Melton (Brad) and Vanessa Jungwirth (Michael), grandsons Jonathan Melton and Devin Melton, brother-in-law Bud Higgins, niece Sue Montgomery Porter, niece Donna Jean (Balaam) Stillfield, nephews Jere Schultz and Dave Schultz. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Vera, Velma, Vernetta and brother Virgil.
Victor lived in a retirement community in Exeter for the last 2 years. His family wishes to express the deepest gratitude to the residents and staff of the Manor House for their friendship, dedication and loving support. We would also like to thank Kaweah Delta Hospice and The Open Arms Home in Visalia for providing Victor's final care.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the Exeter Church of Christ- 320 E. Firebaugh, Exeter CA on Friday, January 31st at 10:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to the Smith Family Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Victor's name may be made to the Exeter Church of Christ Ladies Auxiliary. condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020