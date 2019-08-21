|
Victor Edwin Oswald Valli
Visalia - V.E.O (Ted) Valli, DVM PhD, Obituary
Dec. 20, 1931 - Aug 9, 2019
Ted Valli died on August 9, 2019 in Visalia, California with his loving wife Carroll by his side. Predeceased by father Mario Angelo Valli and Lois (nee Pinder), sister Angela Valli of Brooks, Alberta, and his first wife Edith (nee Doran) of Guelph, Ontario.
Ted will be deeply missed by his devoted wife Carroll (nee Beny), sister Gilda Valli (Edmonton, Alberta), children Robert Valli (Elin Gwyn), Lois Valli (John Longfield) and Spencer Valli (Ontario) and step-children Jodi Fortney (Phil), Jerri Matson (Mike), and John Jopling (Cheree) (California); and grandchildren: Perrin (Keira Hodkinson), Alexandre, Madeleine, Shea, and Olivia and step-grandchildren: Jason, Shaye, Reilly, and Ethan.' along with great grandson Cedric and extended family members. Ted will also be missed by generations of colleagues and former students at the Universities of Guelph and Illinois, and across the globe.
Dr. Ted Valli was a distinguished veterinary pathologist; well known as a researcher (220 publications, 12 books/chapters), mentor (>30 graduate/doctoral students) and leader. Ted was the dean of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine (1989-2001). Ted spent the first part of his career at the University of Guelph where he received a DVM degree (conferred by the University of Toronto in 1962) and PhD degree 1969 from the Ontario Veterinary College. At the University of Guelph he chaired the Department of Pathology and served as Associate Dean of Research. Ted received many professional recognitions. Most recently (2017) the American College of Veterinary Pathologists (ACVP) bestowed upon him its highest honor, Distinguished Member. Previously, Ted's contributions to the field were recognized by the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Veterinary Clinical Pathology (2011), and the Theilen Tribute Award from the Veterinary Cancer Society (2015).
Ted will be remembered in many ways, his Red MGB sports car, his sense of humour, his keen intellect, ability to memorize poetry (The Cremation of Sam Magee), love of science and community, unrelenting work ethic, and driving ambition to succeed. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and his western Canadian roots.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00am at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 21, 2019