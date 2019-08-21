Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Visalia District Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Valli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Edwin Oswald Valli


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor Edwin Oswald Valli Obituary
Victor Edwin Oswald Valli

Visalia - V.E.O (Ted) Valli, DVM PhD, Obituary

Dec. 20, 1931 - Aug 9, 2019

Ted Valli died on August 9, 2019 in Visalia, California with his loving wife Carroll by his side. Predeceased by father Mario Angelo Valli and Lois (nee Pinder), sister Angela Valli of Brooks, Alberta, and his first wife Edith (nee Doran) of Guelph, Ontario.

Ted will be deeply missed by his devoted wife Carroll (nee Beny), sister Gilda Valli (Edmonton, Alberta), children Robert Valli (Elin Gwyn), Lois Valli (John Longfield) and Spencer Valli (Ontario) and step-children Jodi Fortney (Phil), Jerri Matson (Mike), and John Jopling (Cheree) (California); and grandchildren: Perrin (Keira Hodkinson), Alexandre, Madeleine, Shea, and Olivia and step-grandchildren: Jason, Shaye, Reilly, and Ethan.' along with great grandson Cedric and extended family members. Ted will also be missed by generations of colleagues and former students at the Universities of Guelph and Illinois, and across the globe.

Dr. Ted Valli was a distinguished veterinary pathologist; well known as a researcher (220 publications, 12 books/chapters), mentor (>30 graduate/doctoral students) and leader. Ted was the dean of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine (1989-2001). Ted spent the first part of his career at the University of Guelph where he received a DVM degree (conferred by the University of Toronto in 1962) and PhD degree 1969 from the Ontario Veterinary College. At the University of Guelph he chaired the Department of Pathology and served as Associate Dean of Research. Ted received many professional recognitions. Most recently (2017) the American College of Veterinary Pathologists (ACVP) bestowed upon him its highest honor, Distinguished Member. Previously, Ted's contributions to the field were recognized by the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Veterinary Clinical Pathology (2011), and the Theilen Tribute Award from the Veterinary Cancer Society (2015).

Ted will be remembered in many ways, his Red MGB sports car, his sense of humour, his keen intellect, ability to memorize poetry (The Cremation of Sam Magee), love of science and community, unrelenting work ethic, and driving ambition to succeed. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and his western Canadian roots.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00am at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now