|
|
Victoria B. Hill
Roseville - Victoria (Vickye) Hill passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 in Carmichael, CA. She was born to Charles and Alma Beasley on September 25, 1925 in Slick, Oklahoma. Vickye was an amazing mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her life reflected Jesus in sweet ways and her love for people showed that. She was married to Jack Hill for 57 years, until his death in 2002. They resided in the Visalia area for 24 years. Vickye was always involved in her church, serving through teaching, singing in the choir, and being part of the Women's Missionary Union. She loved to quilt & bake and was gifted with hospitality. Her children grew up with the blessing of her singing and joyful spirit. Her oldest daughter, Virginia Knudsen, pre-deceased her in 2009. Vickye is survived by her daughter, Georgia Tyson of Yuma, AZ; her son Jim Hill of Helena, MT; and her daughter Bobbie Kriz, of Roseville, CA. She also left a blessing of spiritual legacy to her grandchildren, Scott Hill of Helena, MT; Grace Cebrero of Minneapolis, MN; Amy Fregoso of Visalia, CA; Casey Gray of Rocklin, CA; and Matt Gray of Shelton, WA. Vickye also had 12 great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. There will be a viewing at Salser Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA 93277 on Sunday, March 17 from 2 - 4 pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 18 at 11 am at the Visalia District Cemetery.
A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Mar. 13, 2019