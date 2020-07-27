Victoria Diaz Maldonado



(March 10, 1936-July 17, 2020) In loving memory of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and tia. We announce the passing of Victoria Diaz Maldonado. Victoria passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020. Victoria was married to Guadalupe Maldonado for 43 years who preceded her in death. Victoria had 4 children: Lupe, Rosaura(deceased), Ipolito, and Javier Maldonado. She was also greatly loved by her 8 grandchildren: Paul Vilhaeur, Angel. Breana, Micheal, Jordan. Jalisa. Adrian, and Alina Maldonado. Victoria was the daughter of Angel and Benita Diaz. Victoria is also survived by her brothers: Lorenzo (deceased), Tony, Joe. Ruben, and Raul Diaz and sisters Aurora (deceased), Celia, Jaime and Hortencia Duran. Our mother will always be remembered for her strong work ethic, great cooking skills, family gatherings at the ranch, and for (telling the truth). We love you mom and you will forever live in our hearts may you rest in eternal peace with all of our beloved departed. Funeral Mass Outdoor Service at George McCann at 9:00am. Graveside Service at 10.30am on July 29, 2020 (Visalia Cemetery) Funeral arrangements by Miller Chapel.









