|
|
Vinita Renzi Compagno
Vinita Renzi Compagno, a blessing to us from the Lord, was born in Albuquerque, NM June 3, 1954 and passed on Dec. 27,2019. When she was a young child her family moved back to the Visalia area.
She has two sisters, Barbara Renzi and Linda Rold (Darwyn) and brother, Michael Renzi. Four grandchildren: Carissa, Wyatt, Ella (step), and Dylan (step).
She graduated from Mount Whitney High School in 1972, attended Fresno State for a time, and graduated from Chico State University with her teaching credential. She met her husband, Louis (married 38yrs), in Chico and taught there for a time. They were married in 1982. They have 2 daughters, Ciera Compagno, Andrea Sellers (Chris) and step-daughter, Elise Wolcott (Josh). In the early 1990s they moved to Visalia, where Vinita taught at Conyer School for 17 years. She thrived with her second language students.
She loved her Conyer Crew, children, flowers, gardening, and all things Italian. She exemplified love, beauty, and gratitude. Sweet memories were formed during summers, as the family would travel across the country to the East Coast. Trips were made into Canada, including a favorite trip to Quebec.
A faithful servant of Jesus, she enjoyed the Women's Ministry at Gateway Church. A celebration of life will take place at Gateway on January 18th at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make a contribution, in Vinita's name, to the 2020 children's ministry building project. Donations can be mailed to Gateway Church of Visalia at 1100 S. Sowell St 93277. Or contact the office at 732-4787.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020