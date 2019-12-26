Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Viola Mae Simpson

Visalia - Born at Calusa, CA on October 6, 1929 to Byrd and Nellie Killingsworth she passed away on December 19, 2019 in Visalia, CA at the age of 90.

She moved to Tulare County in 1936 and married George L. Simpson in Armona, CA on June 18, 1948. They lived in Visalia where she worked at Knudsen Creamery for 23 years. She was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene in Visalia for many years. Her husband George passed away in 2007.

Surviving is a son Steven Simpson of Nashville, TN; one brother, Leslie Killingsworth of Washington State

Her son Dennis Simpson and daughter Pamela Simpson pre deceased her.

Services to be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the First Church of the Nazarene in Visalia with private burial at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Gustine, CA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Church of the Nazarene, 3333 W. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, Ca 93277.

Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences: www.smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
