Viola "Fran" Patton
Visalia - Viola "Fran" Patton of Visalia, was born to Viola and Melvin Clayton Edwards on August 22, 1934 in Post, Texas. She went to be with the Lord very peacefully with Carl, her loving husband holding her hand on June 25, 2019. She suffered from complications resulting from Parkinson's Disease. She was preceded in death by both parents, her brothers Jimmy and Clyde, baby sisters, Mary and twins, Bettee and Lula and niece Myra Beauton, nephew, Micheal Edwards.
A life full of hardships and blessings she was a complicated and independent person, always full of new ideas and never afraid to attempt them. She had once taken a sledge hammer and knocked out an entire wall by the time her husband returned home from work. She inherited an entrepreneurial spirit from her father and always seemed to be able to "swing a deal" to obtain whatever she needed and never shied of hard work. She worked in the Library at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, CA then for Dr. Nelson, D.D.S. in Tulare, CA. She began a new career working as a Regional Manager for TraveLodge in California for many years in several different locations. Once retired she and Carl enjoyed their many travels across the U.S. in their motorhome. Fran enjoyed collecting Victorian glass, porcelain, china and furnishings. She had an "eagle" eye for antiques and crystal among many other American made artifacts and owned an antique store in Crescent City, CA where she and Carl enjoyed twelve of their happiest years by the sea. Her biggest joys were entertaining family and friends; she being an excellent cook and baker. She possessed a gift for arranging flowers and all things particular to holidays. She dressed a window beautifully as well as a table. She enjoyed crocheting beautiful table cloths, and almost anything one could crochet! She sewed superbly and also quilted many beautiful quilts which she generously gave away. She was a longtime member of the Church of the Nazarene and taught Sunday School and Bible studies. There were many teen events at her home while her children were adolescents. She was always surrounded by many dear friends from church and her favorite hymn was "Love Lifted Me."
Some of our fondest memories of her were her love for Carl, coffee, diamonds, playing cards and camping. Among her greatest attributes were that she was a "giver" to others and her spiritual gift of praying for others. She was a character and somewhat bigger than life and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by the love of her life, Carl and her three children: Sam Cates, (wife Judith,) daughter, Micki Hatch and Jim Cates, (wife Kathy,) as well as her brother Orville Edwards, (wife Paula,) Sister in law, Betty Edwards as well as her grandchildren, respectively: Melvin Mills, Bethany Tibbs, Julienna Lukesh, four great-grandchildren including nephews and nieces.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her at Kaweah Manor. No Services will be held, but donations may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation or a .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 25, 2019