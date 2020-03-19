|
|
Violet Ann Smith
Visalia - Violet Ann Smith, age 86, formerly of Visalia, passed away Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020, at Katherine Healthcare in Salinas, CA.
Born on November 23, 1933, in Judsonia, Arkansas, Violet was one of four children to Harold and Pearl Edwards. She graduated from Exeter Union High School in 1951.
She married Glen Smith in 1951 while she was just 17 years old. The couple lived primarily in the Visalia area for the next 44 years. Deterioration in her health eventually required transition to skilled nursing care in 2015 and relocation, which led to Salinas in 2017.
She is survived by her four sons: Darrell Smith (and his wife, Melissa) of Goldendale, WA; Douglas Smith of Sacramento, CA; James Smith (and his wife Jody) of North Clarendon, VT, and Mark Smith of Salinas, CA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Violet was predeceased by her husband in 1995. She worked for Bell Telephone Company or several years and was an active member of Gateway Church, for many years.
Violet loved gardening and cooking. She loved having her hands in the dirt helping plants grow. In addition to flowering plants and trees, she regularly tended a vegetable garden - always too big for the needs of her family which she generously shared with friends and family. Her "green thumb" was well-known amongst her acquaintances: many teased that she could take a dried-out twig and grow a tree. Her family was occasionally embarrassed by her love of plants - it wasn't unusual for her to stop and tend plants that didn't belong to her.
She passed on an appreciation for good food and the joy of cooking to her sons and their families. Many fond memories involve cooking dishes and meals together: making fresh salsa/pico de gallo, fresh bread, Chinese food, cobblers (peach… blackberry… it didn't matter), or homemade ice cream (cantaloupe was a particular family favorite).
She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Edwards; her mother, Pearl Edwards and her brothers, Richard Edwards and Kenneth Edwards. She is survived by her sister, Carole Neale; her sister-in-law, Yvonne Edwards, her sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many lifelong friends.
Violet will be buried next to her husband in the Visalia Public Cemetery as soon as arrangements can be made. Due to the current novel coronavirus outbreak and associated travel restrictions and recommendations, a memorial service will be postponed until family members can be together.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to support the Visalia Rescue Mission.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2020