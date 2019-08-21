|
Violet Neidlinger
Visalia - Violet Neidlinger, beloved wife, mother and grammy, passed away into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband, William Neidlinger.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Tom) Herring, Barbara (Max) Ellis, and Gloria (Bob) Ziller; her grandchildren, Marie (Bill) Anderson, Jim (Jessica) Herring and Carrie (Brad) Holmes; and Great grandchildren, William and Theo Anderson,Thomas and Alexander Herring, Natalie, Caroline, and Patrick Holmes. Per her request, there will be no services.
Any memorial offerings can be made to Compassionate Ministries, La Mirada Church of the Nazarene, 15575 Foster Rd., La Mirada, CA 90638.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 21, 2019