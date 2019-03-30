Violet (Vie) Romanazzi



Visalia - Violet (Vie) Romanazzi was born on July 10, 1924 in Anacortes, Washington to Attilio and Natalia Primosig. She graduated from Anacortes High School in 1942 and attended the Skagit County Business College.



During World War II Vie worked at the Navel Air Base on Whidbey Island Washington in the Disbursing Office where she eventually met Angelo Romanazzi. They were married on May 7, 1947 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anacortes and arrived in Visalia California shortly after on May 15th to begin their new life.



She settled here, raising her children and sharing the family's farming operations with Angelo. And when her children were older she went to work for the Tulare County Department of Social Services and eventually retired from the County Assessor's office. Vie was a woman of many talents, a loving daughter and mother, a gifted homemaker, a voracious reader and an accomplished seamstress who loved to sing.



Vie passed away peacefully in her home on March 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Angelo, her parents, her sister Edna. She is survived by her children Jan and Stephen Romanazzi; Grandchildren Hana Erickson, Luca, Alexa and Bella Romanazzi and Great Grandson, Jack Erickson.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the Good Shepherd Catholic Parish - St. Charles Borromeo Building Fund. For more information visit: www.gscparish.com