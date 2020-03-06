|
|
Virginia A. Lawson
Virginia A. Lawson left this earthly life to her new home in heaven on March 3, 2020. She was born March 13, 1932 to O. T. and Anna R. Finch in Dardanelle, Arkansas. She would later move and live in Oklahoma for many years with her parents and younger sister, Barbara. Later as a young adult she moved to California.
Virginia was a homemaker and known for keeping a beautiful home. She was always a stylish and lovely woman with a great sense of humor and wit. For those who knew her well, she was a force of nature.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur "Bill" Lawson; son, David Mofield; and stepdaughter, Susan Nunes. She fiercely loved all her family and is survived by sons, Dennis Mofield (Cynthia), Glen Mofield and Gary Mofield, along with grandchildren, Shawn Nunes (Cassie), Bryan Mofield, Amanda Glaza (Jason), Kami Lanting (Brian) and Kristen Nunes. She also survived by sister, Jan Lee (Robert); nieces, Elizabeth Riley, Sheridan Riley and Nichole Balanchi (George); and nephew Scott Fuller (Jennifer).
Virginia will always have a special place in all our hearts, and she will be greatly missed.
A special note of thanks to Kindred Hospice and caregiver, Diane Bostard. Graveside services will be held at Visalia Cemetery, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 am followed by a memorial luncheon at the Lamp Liter Inn.
In lieu of flowers the family ask you make donations to Kindred Hospice, 4020 S. Demaree, Suite B, Visalia, CA 93277
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020