|
|
Virginia A. Rodriguez
Visalia - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our very beloved Virginia A. Rodriguez, age 66, on March 24, 2020. She was a beacon of light and hope to her family and friends. She was carried by a host of angels to be with her beloved God, and reunite with her family waiting for her. Virginia was born on January 7, 1954, in Visalia, CA to her beloved parents Jesus and Elizabeth Rodriguez. She resided in Woodlake, CA, graduating as a proud Woodlake Tiger. After graduation, she moved to Visalia, CA where she worked as a hair stylist for many years. She later went back to school whereupon she earned her criminal justice degree from the College of Sequoias, and subsequently was hired by the Tulare County Probation Office where she retired after twenty years as a probation officer. Virginia loved to travel and watch the Fresno State softball games. She was in Oklahoma in the 1998 World Series to witness the Bulldogs win the championship. She also adored her loving pets.
Virginia was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, sister, brother, niece and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She leaves behind so many family and friends to forever cherish her memory, including her loving partner of 47 years Gretchin Hickam. She also leaves behind her beloved family Rebecca Morrillo (Art), John Rodriguez (Karyn) and sister-in-law Josie Rodriguez. She will lovingly be remembered by many nieces and nephews, who include Patricia Mendoza (Hector), Sandra Rodriguez, Nathan Mendoza (Clara), Krista Mendoza (Moises), Matthew Mendoza, Jessica Bermudez (Joseph), Michael Comer, Juliet Bermudez, Joset Bermudez, Joseph Bermudez Jr., Noah Mendoza, Sebastian Mendoza, Ezekial Mendoza, Jeremiah Gonzalez and Jessie Mendoza. Also, Stacey Nicholson, Kim Arnold, Mark Morillo, Makala Morillo, Katelyn Morillo, Tim Morillo, Justin Morillo and Jordan Morillo. In addition, she is survived by her very special aunt Mary Mejia, and Raymond and Ramona Mejia, and other numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on April 18, 2020 from 5-7PM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA. Graveside services will be held for family members only on April 22, 2020 at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020