Visalia - Virginia Costello passed away at Casa Grande senior care homes September 4th 2020. She was born in Baker, Montana Novemeber 8, 1923 to William and Anna Wagner. In the late 1920's they leased their ranch to a family member and moved to Visalia, ca. To this day the ranch is still owned by the immediate family.
Virginia worked for Bell Telephone which later became AT&T for 34 years, working her way up to a supervisory position.
Virginia married the late Frank J Costello, Virginia had one son Charles, one grandson Nicolas, and one step grandson Cassidy Ropes.
Three younger brothers preceded her in death Billy, Bobby, & Harvey.
