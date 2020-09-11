1/
Virginia Costello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Costello

Visalia - Virginia Costello passed away at Casa Grande senior care homes September 4th 2020. She was born in Baker, Montana Novemeber 8, 1923 to William and Anna Wagner. In the late 1920's they leased their ranch to a family member and moved to Visalia, ca. To this day the ranch is still owned by the immediate family.

Virginia worked for Bell Telephone which later became AT&T for 34 years, working her way up to a supervisory position.

Virginia married the late Frank J Costello, Virginia had one son Charles, one grandson Nicolas, and one step grandson Cassidy Ropes.

Three younger brothers preceded her in death Billy, Bobby, & Harvey.

Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Sep. 11 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved