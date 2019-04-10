|
|
Virginia Cross
Visalia - Virginia Cross lost her hard fought battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma on April 2, 2019. Born on November 25, 1949 in Tulare, CA, Ginnie grew up in San Jose, CA and returned to Visalia, CA in 1991. She was a genuinely, loving, free spirit. Her heart and home were open to all, and through ups and downs, she always had faith that everything would work out the way it was supposed to. Ginnie is predeceased by her father, Joe Molina and her husband, Bob Cross, also by her daughter, Deanna Stickel and her sister, Sylvia Sanchez.
She will continue to be loved and missed by her mother, Carmen Molina and her daughter, Tammy Gurulé, her 6 grandchildren, Robert Araiza, Leticia Marquez, Journey Stickel, Benjamin Marquez, Ruben Esparza and Rudy Esparza, also her brothers, Fred Molina (Virginia), Joe Molina, and sister, Vicki Sennett (Rick) along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 10, 2019