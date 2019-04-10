Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Cross


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Cross Obituary
Virginia Cross

Visalia - Virginia Cross lost her hard fought battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma on April 2, 2019. Born on November 25, 1949 in Tulare, CA, Ginnie grew up in San Jose, CA and returned to Visalia, CA in 1991. She was a genuinely, loving, free spirit. Her heart and home were open to all, and through ups and downs, she always had faith that everything would work out the way it was supposed to. Ginnie is predeceased by her father, Joe Molina and her husband, Bob Cross, also by her daughter, Deanna Stickel and her sister, Sylvia Sanchez.

She will continue to be loved and missed by her mother, Carmen Molina and her daughter, Tammy Gurulé, her 6 grandchildren, Robert Araiza, Leticia Marquez, Journey Stickel, Benjamin Marquez, Ruben Esparza and Rudy Esparza, also her brothers, Fred Molina (Virginia), Joe Molina, and sister, Vicki Sennett (Rick) along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now