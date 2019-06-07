Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Virginia "Ginger" Cross

Visalia - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Virginia (Ginger) Cross, our loving mother and friend to many, on June 1, 2019. She left us peacefully at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by Dave, her devoted husband of 33 years.

Ginger loved her family and lived a full life as a beloved sister, devoted wife, wonderful mother, proud grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Private services will be held.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from June 7 to June 8, 2019
