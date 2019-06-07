|
Virginia "Ginger" Cross
Visalia - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Virginia (Ginger) Cross, our loving mother and friend to many, on June 1, 2019. She left us peacefully at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by Dave, her devoted husband of 33 years.
Ginger loved her family and lived a full life as a beloved sister, devoted wife, wonderful mother, proud grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Private services will be held.
