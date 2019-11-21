|
Virginia Gunning
Virginia Gunning passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born on June 26, 1921 in Fairview, Oklahoma. Her parent were Roy and Marie May. She graduated from Fairview High School. After high school she married the love of her life Monroe Gunning on September 28, 1940 in Oklahoma. They celebrated 50 years together before his passing in 1991. In 1941 they moved to California and settled in the Long Beach area. They relocated to Visalia in 1947 where they bought a mom and pop grocery store on Dinuba Boulevard where Sister Ursula's Kitchen (The Bethlehem Center) is now located. In 1950 they moved to Tulare, living there for 19 years. They moved back to Visalia in 1969, where Virginia resided until her passing.
Virginia was an active member of the Countryside Free Will Baptist Church. She was known for her beautiful handcrafted quilts and was a charter member of the Valley Oak Quilt Guild in Tulare. In 1995 she and a few friends organized a small group of quilters, "The Thursday Thimblers", that would meet weekly in her home.
Preceding her in death were her brothers Skip and Ken May, her husband Monroe and her daughter Dema Lower. She is survived by her son Mike (Glenda) Gunning, son-in-law Howard Lower and sister-in-law Noreen May-Biehl. Along with her grandchildren Caleb (Karen) Gunning, Jake (Laura) Gunning and Amber Lower and great grandchildren Cayla and Kenley Gunning, Preston Correa, Owen, Reagan and Emerson Gunning. Along with the family she is survived by her special friend, Jan Reagan. In addition, the family would like to thank Delta Nursing and Rehabilitation for the excellent care she was given. Thank you to Kaweah Delta Hospice for all you did for her.
A celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 25th, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Fountain Christian Church, formerly First Christian Church; 1023 N. Chinowth St. in Visalia. A private family burial will be held in Tulare. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kaweah Delta Hospice or the donor's favorite charity. The services are entrusted to Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019