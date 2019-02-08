|
Virginia Rea Bone
Visalia - Virginia Rea Bone, 91, died on January 31, 2019 in Visalia, CA. She was a resident of Visalia, California for over 20 years.
Virginia was born on July 21, 1927 in Savanna, Illinois, and was the daughter of Ray Sherman & Frances Irene Douglas.
She is the widow of Andrew DeYoung Bone and was married for 45 years. They lived throughout the United States, Germany, and Japan as a result of his 30 year Military service in the US Army. Virginia is a graduate of Clinton Community College in 1978. She enjoyed learning new skills throughout her life as evidence by her "late in life" quilting expertise, tax preparation expert, and college degree when she was 51 years old.
Virginia is survived by her son Andrew A. Bone of Las Vegas, her daughter Barbara Trigg of Visalia, and two granddaughters, & three grandsons.
Virginia will be buried alongside her husband at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV, on February 12, 2019. Memorial services will be private.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019